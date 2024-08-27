The 10th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) will bring together experts and specialists from various critical sectors to explore strategies for enhancing global efforts to advance a green economy capable of adapting to climate change.

The green economy not only improves quality of life but also addresses pressing global challenges such as climate change and global warming, a WAM report said.

The 10th WGES, from October 2 to 3, will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Empowering Global Action

Organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), the summit will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme “Empowering Global Action: Unlocking Opportunities and Advancing Progress”.

The 10th WGES will discuss the following key themes: Decarbonisation and Net-Zero Goals, Clean Energy Advancements, Climate Finance, Circular Economy, Policy and Regulatory Frameworks, Using Technology to Tackle Climate Change, Youth in Climate Change, and Food and Water.

