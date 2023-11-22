The iconic Blue Flag proudly flutters over numerous beaches in the UAE, serving as a testament to the country's commitment to environmental stewardship and the provision of exceptional recreational experiences for its residents and visitors alike.

This prestigious international certification acknowledges beaches that adhere to stringent standards in environmental management, water quality, safety, and the provision of enhanced public services.

The adoption of the "Blue Flag" programme for the UAE's beaches aligns with the country's vision to create a sustainable environment and enhance the quality of life for all residents. It also underscores the UAE's leadership in adopting global standards for marine conservation and environmental protection. The Blue Flag programme is a voluntary global initiative that grants certification to beaches and marinas, recognising their adherence to high standards of quality, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Abu Dhabi: A Pioneer in Blue Flag Certification

Abu Dhabi holds the distinction of being the first Arab capital to implement the Blue Flag standards and requirements for its beaches, successfully attaining this prestigious international recognition. This certification affirms the emirate's dedication to upholding the highest safety, environmental, and security standards at its vital recreational facilities. Since receiving its first Blue Flag in 2011 at Abu Dhabi Corniche, Abu Dhabi has consistently maintained global standards and requirements, earning this privilege and international recognition year after year.

In the 2021-2022 season, relevant international organizations renewed the Blue Flag certification for seven beaches in Abu Dhabi, including Al Bateen Public Beach; Al Bateen Ladies Beach; Corniche Public Beach; Coastal Corniche Beach; Corniche Beach Phase 2; Al Bahar Beach and Corniche Family Beach.

Dubai: A Haven of Blue Flag Beaches

Dubai boasts an impressive collection of eight public beaches, each offering unique features and amenities. These beaches, ranging from expansive shorelines to serene coves, cater to diverse preferences and provide ample opportunities for relaxation, recreation, and water sports. The list of Blue Flag-certified beaches in Dubai includes Khor Al Mamzar Beach; Al Mamzar Corniche; Jumeirah 1; Jumeirah 2; Jumeirah 3; Umm Suqeim 1; Umm Suqeim 2; and Jebel Ali Beach.

These beaches have consistently met the stringent requirements of the Blue Flag programme, earning them continuous certification for five years.

Ajman: Embracing Environmental Stewardship

In March last year, Ajman's Municipality and Planning Department proudly hoisted the ‘Blue Flag’ on the emirate's beach, signalling its commitment to preserving the beach environment and upholding the highest safety and security standards.

Through ongoing collaboration with strategic partners, the department ensures the quality of seawater through monthly analyses conducted by accredited and reliable laboratories, confirming its safety for beach-goers. Additionally, the department actively promotes positive environmental practices, disseminates sustainability principles among various community segments, and provides guidance on responsible beach etiquette.

Stringent Criteria for Blue Flag Excellence

The Blue Flag programme sets forth stringent criteria that beaches must fulfill to attain certification. These criteria encompass four key areas:

Seawater Quality: Beaches must authorise an accredited and authenticated laboratory to examine seawater monthly to confirm its safety for swimming and other recreational activities.

Environmental Management: Beaches must implement effective waste management practices, including providing waste sorting bins, using eco-friendly materials, and implementing recycling initiatives. They must also demonstrate efforts to reduce energy and water consumption.

Service and Safety: Beaches must provide adequate safety measures for beach-goers, including lifeguards, first aid facilities, emergency response plans, drinking water, parking spaces, and dedicated access paths for individuals with disabilities.

The UAE's commitment to environmental stewardship and the provision of world-class recreational facilities is evident in the growing number of Blue Flag-certified beaches across the country. These beaches not only serve as idyllic destinations for leisure and enjoyment but also stand as testaments to the UAE's dedication to sustainable development and environmental protection.