ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) has entered into a strategic partnership with Polygreen, a global leader in circular economy solutions.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two organisations will work together to explore opportunities to achieve zero waste, circular economy and sustainability in the UAE, Greece, and beyond.

In addition to exchanging knowledge and best practices, they will collaborate on high-profile global events such as COP28, UN events, and Delphi Economic Forum. The partnership will also explore harnessing Polygreen’s “Just Go Zero” model in Abu Dhabi, which focuses on engaging with local stakeholders, to achieve zero waste in the Emirate.

The MoU follows the agreement signed last year between the UAE and Greece, during the visit of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, to Abu Dhabi. The MoU centres on establishing an investment framework worth 4 billion Euros, between ADQ and both of the Hellenic Development Bank (HDB), the national development bank of Greece, and Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (HDBI).

Ali Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer, said, “We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Polygreen, which will be instrumental in helping us achieve our shared goal of a sustainable future. This collaboration marks a critical milestone in our journey towards a circular economy and a zero-waste Abu Dhabi. We value the exchange of best practices with international organisations such as Polygreen, to help us identify innovative ways to promote sustainable practices and reduce our environmental footprint."

Athanasios Polychronopoulos, Founder and Chairman of Polygreen, stated, “On this significant day, we are thrilled to witness our vision for a Zero Waste Planet extending beyond our national borders. About a year ago, Polygreen accomplished a remarkable feat by implementing the Just Go Zero initiative, which turned a Greek Island into a zero waste destination. Today, we join forces with Tadweer, to establish a robust circular economy operator in the Middle East, starting with a mission to make Abu Dhabi the first Zero Waste Emirate. This partnership paves the way for the reduction of greenhouse emissions and the transition to sustainable development.”



