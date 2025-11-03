Acting together, countries, companies and international initiatives can harmonise standards, aggregate demand and mobilise finance in ways that are nearly impossible to achieve in isolation, according to the latest Breakthrough Agenda report.

The new report - an annual collaboration between the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Climate High-Level Champions - identifies practical opportunities for countries to work together in ways that advance both economic development and energy security while reducing emissions.

At a testing time for international cooperation, they also underscore its importance to avoid market fragmentation and falling short of the Breakthrough Agenda goals.

This year’s report takes a step back to define how success should be measured and what effective collaboration looks like in practice.

The Breakthrough Agenda’s annual recommendations have long guided efforts to align policies, investments and actions, but the 2025 edition introduces a new element, namely success statements for each sector.

These statements pair quantitative indicators with qualitative examples to clarify what progress towards the Breakthrough Agenda’s 2030 goals looks like in measurable terms.

Together, the recommendations and success statements create a more comprehensive monitoring framework that can help countries and industries sustain momentum across sectors.

Regional experience demonstrates the value of strong cross-border collaboration in areas such as integrating grid infrastructure and developing zero-emissions transport corridors.

In Central America and Southeast Asia, durable institutional frameworks and harmonised planning have enabled investment in regional grid interconnections.

In Europe and East Africa, efforts to advance zero-emissions truck corridors depend on coordinated investment packages, shared standards and grid expansion to support high-capacity charging infrastructure.

The report finds that international partnerships are also emerging to reduce risks and catalyse investment in near-zero emissions iron and steel production.

Offtake agreements between producers and buyers can increase competitiveness and accelerate investment in countries with abundant low-cost renewable energy resources.

Examples from Namibia, Germany, Australia, Sweden and Canada illustrate how bilateral agreements on standards and cost sharing can provide certainty for businesses and investors.

Collaboration on supply chains can likewise strengthen energy security, economic and climate outcomes, offering new opportunities for emerging and developing economies.

Expanding cooperation on mapping vulnerabilities, skills transfers, R&D and standards development can enhance resilience and create shared benefits as demand for low-emissions technologies grows.

Energy and agriculture are central to international climate discussions currently, with Brazil identifying both as key themes of its COP30 Action Agenda.

Fertilisers, essential to global food production, also account for around 2.4 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Reducing these emissions requires a balanced approach that safeguards food affordability and supports equitable, sustainable growth.

The report identifies collaboration priorities in standards and certification, demand creation, international finance, and research and innovation.

Developing harmonised definitions for low- and near-zero emissions fertilisers and shared systems for lifecycle accounting will help create a level playing field across markets.

The report highlights how coordinated demand-side measures such as public procurement and blended finance can build markets for lower-emissions products while maintaining food security and farmer profitability.

At the same time, scaling up low-emissions ammonia and fertiliser production depends on early-stage finance, technical assistance and cross-border policy alignment.

Complementary use-side strategies, such as improved nutrient efficiency and soil health management, can further reduce emissions and strengthen resilience.

The 2025 Breakthrough Agenda Report shows that when countries work together, they can deliver results faster, lower costs and create the certainty needed to unlock investment in low-emissions technologies.

Translating its recommendations and success statements into action will be critical to achieving 2030 goals and delivering shared benefits across all regions.

Launched in 2021, the Breakthrough Agenda provides a framework for identifying where collaborative action is most needed.

The process is supported by 61 countries and more than 150 initiatives across major sectors - power, hydrogen, road transport, steel, cement and concrete, and buildings.

Its goal is to make clean technologies and sustainable solutions the most affordable, accessible and attractive option in each sector by 2030.

International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol: “Stronger international cooperation means stronger energy security. With global electricity demand surging and countries seeking affordable, reliable and sustainable power supplies, international collaboration is essential. Whether through shared infrastructure, harmonised standards or joint investment, coordinated action allows countries to cut emissions, lower risks, reduce costs and build more resilient energy systems.”

Dan Ioschpe, COP30 Climate High-Level Champion: “We're in an era of implementation. The Breakthrough Agenda Report 2025 shows that international collaboration is essential to making sustainable technologies the most affordable and accessible option in all sectors and regions by 2030. Working with businesses, civil society, and governments, we need to deploy existing solutions while accelerating progress on what we still urgently need.” -OGN/TradeArabia News Service