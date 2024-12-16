Egypt - Shell Egypt, along with partners Mubadala Energy, Woodside Energy, and Tharwa, has launched a project to protect coral reefs in the Red Sea. The initiative, in collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Ganoub El Wadi Petroleum Holding Company (Ganope), and the Hurghada Environmental Protection and Conservation Association (HEPCA), aims to enhance mooring systems at selected reefs, providing a safer and more sustainable anchoring solution.

The project was launched under the auspices of Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, and Major General Amr Hanafi, Governor of the Red Sea. The initiative is considered a significant step in sustainable community development and environmental stewardship.

The first phase of the project will focus on enhancing mooring systems at several critical sites, including Abu Dabab Reef, Abu Kizan Reef, and Malahi Reef. Up to 31 eco-friendly mooring buoys, known locally as “shamandurat,” will be installed. These buoys are designed to minimise damage to coral reefs caused by random anchoring. This upgrade is intended to provide a safer and more sustainable anchoring option, particularly for the tourism industry.

The project is part of Shell Egypt’s social investment strategy and commitment to preserving Egypt’s natural resources. Shell and its partners conducted an in-depth environmental needs assessment for the Red Sea in partnership with Ganope and HEPCA. The assessment highlighted the urgent need to protect the region’s coral reefs, recognised as both an ecological treasure and a vital source of national tourism revenue.

The region’s reefs and islands receive more than 200,000 visitors each year, placing immense pressure on the fragile ecosystems. Without intervention, the area could experience severe environmental degradation, jeopardising both marine biodiversity and the tourism sector’s contribution to the national economy.

Dalia Elgabry, VP & Country Chair of Shell Egypt, said: “Our work on the Red Sea initiative is an integral part of Shell Egypt’s commitment to fostering sustainability. By protecting Egypt’s coral reefs, we are safeguarding a vital economic resource while supporting the long-term health of our planet. This project exemplifies how public-private partnerships can drive meaningful change and contribute to global sustainable development goals.”

The collaboration between the private sector, government entities, and civil society organisations demonstrates the potential for positive change. This partnership aligns with the Ministry of Petroleum’s broader corporate social responsibility strategy, which aims to achieve a positive societal impact, prioritise environmental sustainability, and reinforce Egypt’s position as a global leader in sustainable energy practices.

Through this initiative, Shell Egypt aims to reaffirm its position as a key contributor to Egypt’s sustainable development. The Red Sea project highlights the company’s commitment to creating a lasting, positive impact on the environment and local communities.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

