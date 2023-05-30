Reaching net-zero emissions has become a collective and urgent priority that can only be achieved by decarbonising carbon-intensive sectors, said Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

“Electric vehicles are set to be at the core of our shift to green mobility. The EV market looks promising and offers unique investment opportunities. We invite future-thinking businesses to capitalise on these opportunities. Investing in the EV industry makes a perfect environmental and economic sense,” he said inaugurating the Second Edition of the Electric Vehicles Innovation Summit (EVIS2023) organised at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec).

He added: “The UAE sees a notable growth in the EV market, driven by multiple initiatives developed by the UAE government to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles. We constantly offer incentives to make electric vehicles more appealing to consumers, as well as improve the quality of our roads to make sure that they can accommodate the increase in the number of EVs. To fully realise the potential of electric mobility, we are deploying a nationwide network of public and private charging stations, equipped with the latest innovative technologies to reduce charging time. These stations follow a national guide that unifies their specifications across the emirates and aligns them with world-class standards.”

Increasing share of EVs

The Minister noted that in line with the UAE’s commitment to becoming climate neutral by 2050, the government aims to increase the share of EVs on the country’s roads by 2050. He called on EVIS participants to work together to ensure the transport sector is on track to become low carbon and sustainable.

The summit spans across three days and includes an extensive exhibition that runs throughout the event. The exhibition space has been expanded, accommodating over 100 showcased products, including vehicles and EV service providers.

Additionally, EVIS2023 encompasses a two-day conference that has garnered significant attention, featuring more than 100 speakers and over 50 conference sessions covering a wide range of topics relevant to the current and future landscape of e-mobility.

The summit aims to promote the transition from dependence on fossil fuels to electric mobility which saves the planet from the environmental consequences of CO2 and other emissions. According to Statista, transportation accounts for 17% of global greenhouse gas emissions - behind only the power sector. The global automobile industry is under pressure to embrace e-mobility.

Global interest

Organised by the Abu Dhabi-based Nirvana Holding, the summit succeeded in attracting and bringing global interest to the Mena region which is a great promising market with significant growth and business opportunities in the coming years. The exhibition attracted global household brands like Geely, Skywell, Tesla, BYD, Polyester and others. More than 50 electric vehicles from around the world are on display at the exhibition. The event has also attracted global e-mobility service providers, like charging infrastructure, dealerships, etc.

“We wanted this summit to be a meeting place where industry experts, investment companies, research centres, government policymakers, and entrepreneurs can meet and discuss the challenges that face the environment-friendly transition to electrifying transportation. The exhibition is a platform where industry leaders can showcase their latest vehicles, services, and innovations,” said Eng Naser, Event Director.

The summit’s two-day conference will bring together delegates, experts, and representatives of the mobility industry from dozens of countries to discuss the current landscape and future challenges and opportunities. It will feature more than 75 sessions, with keynote speakers, presentations, and panel discussions that cover the complete value chain of the EV industry. It will be a valuable opportunity for attendants to network, share ideas and insights, and strike business deals.

The first day of the summit attracted thousands of attendees and visitors who either came to take part in the summit itself or just came to get first-hand knowledge of the latest developments in this industry. Moreover, attendees will have the opportunity to test drive the latest electric vehicle models available in the market at the Outdoor EV Test Drive. This allows them to gain firsthand experience with these cutting-edge vehicles.

Technology Park

A notable addition to this year's edition is the Technology Park, an innovation hub showcasing the latest advancements in e-mobility. This dedicated area will spotlight the cutting-edge EV technologies developed by universities and technology incubators, shaping the future of the industry. As part of our commitment to fostering innovation, the event proudly presents the Student Innovator Award, a prestigious accolade exclusively for senior engineering students. This award recognises their outstanding contributions to the industry and nurtures the next generation of talent in the field.

EVIS2023 will continue until May 31, and it is expected to attract thousands of visitors who are eager to explore the vast possibilities of this new sustainable mobility.-- TradeArabia News Service

