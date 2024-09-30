Riyadh: The National Center for Vegetation Cover (NCVC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Al-Dahnaa Green Association, according to a press release from the NCVC.

This strategic partnership aims to enhance cooperation and coordination for the sustainable development of natural vegetation cover and the rehabilitation of degraded lands.

It also supports national environmental sustainability goals, expanding green spaces across Saudi Arabia and contributing to the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative by improving the quality of life and promoting sustainable environmental practices.



The MoU covers several key areas of cooperation. Both parties will exchange national strategies focused on increasing and preserving vegetation cover, protecting natural resources, and collaborating on identifying suitable sites for tree planting. These efforts will include selecting appropriate sapling species for each location. Furthermore, the collaboration will extend to the sustainable use of gray and treated water in irrigation processes. The agreement also emphasizes the importance of organizing workshops and training sessions aimed at vegetation cover development and sustainability.



In addition to these areas of cooperation, the partnership will focus on raising public awareness through environmental campaigns and fostering positive behaviors in protecting vegetation cover. Both parties will participate in research and studies to expand green spaces and collaborate on joint projects that serve developmental and environmental goals. This includes efforts to protect certain floodplains and sandy meadows while enhancing community involvement in environmental initiatives.



The MoU aligns with the NCVC's broader mission to establish a framework for collaboration with civil society organizations and local associations. By uniting efforts, this partnership will implement initiatives that aim to develop natural vegetation cover, combat desertification, reduce sand encroachment, and restore wildlife habitats. These initiatives are integral to the Kingdom's ongoing environmental efforts, including the ambitious project to plant 10 billion trees as part of Saudi Vision 2030.



The NCVC remains committed to its mission of developing, protecting, and monitoring vegetation cover sites across the Kingdom. Its initiatives include rehabilitating degraded lands, combating illegal tree cutting, and overseeing the management of rangelands and national parks. Through its projects, the NCVC actively contributes to global efforts to combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions, promoting sustainable environmental and economic development in line with the Saudi Green Initiative's overarching goals.