ABU DHABI - Solutions+, a Mubadala company, has launched an innovative initiative, “Project Decarb 2.0”, aimed at accelerating the decarbonisation journey of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Abu Dhabi.

Starting in 2025, qualifying SMEs will gain access to comprehensive decarbonisation consulting services with subsidies that can cover up to 75% of the associated costs.

Backed by Mubadala Investment Company through its Mubadala Foundation, as part of its commitment to responsible investing, Solutions+ intends to work with SMEs over the next two years, advancing the UAE’s net-zero goals by providing tailored carbon emissions assessments, energy audits, and sustainable procurement services.

This initiative will help Abu Dhabi-based SMEs identify and reduce their carbon emissions, boosting their drive towards decarbonisation.

Abu Dhabi-based SMEs interested in participating are encouraged to apply on the Solutions+ website, with selection criteria established to ensure measurable outcomes across the local private sector.

“At Solutions+, we believe it is critical to support SMEs in the wider Abu Dhabi ecosystem in progressing their sustainability and net zero goals. This not only helps businesses create long-term value but also strengthens the UAE’s position as a leader in climate action,” said Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director at Solutions+. “Through this initiative, we aim to accelerate the decarbonisation process for SMEs across Abu Dhabi through supporting them by leveraging our experience and knowledge within this domain.”

Mansour Al Ketbi, Deputy Chief Corporate and Human Capital Officer of Mubadala, said, “Through our support for Solutions+, we’re helping to accelerate the integration of decarbonisation into SME’s core strategies and the SME ecosystem. This helps to ensure that these companies can unlock the value-creating opportunities linked to sustainability while simultaneously making them and the UAE economy more resilient for the future.

This initiative aligns with our commitment to responsible investing and delivering both financial returns and positive outcomes for the communities we serve and the broader UAE economy.”