KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy has prioritized the project of purchasing renewable energy from citizens as part of its annual development plan for 2024-2025, reports Al-Seyassah Daily.

According to informed sources, the ministry considers this project a key initiative aimed at encouraging citizens to produce electricity from renewable sources by installing solar panels on their rooftops. The ministry plans to purchase the generated electricity at competitive prices, which will help reduce the state’s water and electricity costs while also lowering carbon emissions from power plants.

The ministry’s strategy includes acquiring up to 2,500 megawatts of renewable energy produced by citizens, which is expected to yield significant economic, environmental, and developmental benefits. Currently, the ministry is evaluating the economic impact of the project, the logistics of installing solar panels on rooftops, and the benefits for customers, whether individuals or institutions, in addition to ensuring safety procedures are in place.

