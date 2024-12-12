The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy in Kuwait has issued a tender for the Al Shaqaya Solar Power Generation Station 400 kV Overhead Transmission Line (OHTL) project.

The project aims to link the Al Shaqaya solar power station to the main substation in Al Wafra (Z) through the installation of a 400 kV overhead line.

The tender was released on 20 October 2024, with a bid submission deadline set for 12 January 2025.

“The contract is expected to be awarded by April 2025, and the project is scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

Al Shaqaya solar power project will have a total capacity of 4,500 megawatts (MW), and is being developed in four phases, according to a July 2024 report by local newspaper Arab Times.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

