KUWAIT CITY: The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) has completed an innovative research project titled, “Developing Performance Features for Using Integrated Solar-Powered Air-Gap Membrane Distillation Technology for Desalination of Seawater in Kuwait.”

This project focused on developing and testing a solar-powered air-gap membrane distillation system for seawater desalination.



A test unit was installed at the KISR-affiliated desalination research station, equipped for experimental purposes. Led by scientific researchers Dr. Garudachari Bhadrachari and Dr. Mansour Ahmed, alongside the director of the Water Desalination Technologies Program at the Water Research Center affiliated with KISR; the project includes the assessment of the technology’s performance under real-world conditions in Kuwait. The system utilized Arabian Gulf seawater as feedwater for the pilot unit. The project met its objectives by establishing a comprehensive knowledge base on the performance of the pilot unit under realistic operating conditions. Experimental results demonstrated that the membrane distillation system could produce 23.42 liters of fresh water per day.

Furthermore, a conceptual design for large-scale production was developed, using the experimental results along with mathematical modeling and simulations to evaluate the technical and economic feasibility of scaling the technology at various operating capacities. The system offers several social and economic benefits; such as the development of local expertise, enhanced water security, and reduced environmental impacts. It is especially well-suited for remote areas and can be scaled up to meet growing water demands. The researchers recommended further pilot-scale testing of the technology in conjunction with renewable energy and waste heat recovery to reduce energy consumption. The technology demonstrated promising results in reducing blockages, salt deposits and corrosion; which can extend the life of membranes and reduce the need for chemical additives compared to traditional reverse osmosis systems.

