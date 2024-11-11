Muscat – The Green Build Oman 2024 forum officially opened on Sunday, aiming to raise awareness about the importance of green construction. This two-day event offers a comprehensive vision for sustainable urban planning and fosters innovation in renewable energy and water usage efficiency.

The forum also serves as a platform for empowering professionals in architecture and environmental engineering, providing them access to the latest technologies and innovative solutions in the field.

The opening ceremony was held under the patronage of Eng. Hamad Ali Al Nazwani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning for Housing. Key discussions at the forum revolve around green building practices and the development of sustainable cities.

In conjunction with the forum, an exhibition is being held, where several specialized companies are showcasing cutting-edge solutions and technologies related to green construction.

