Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met with Wim Dhont, offshore cable manager at the Belgian company Jan De Nul, on Sunday, to discuss grid connection projects and renewable energy cooperation. The meeting took place at the start of Abdelatty’s visit to Brussels.

During the meeting, Abdelatty commended the existing collaboration with Jan De Nul, acknowledging the company’s contributions to various projects in Egypt. He also noted the signing of a memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation in exporting renewable energy from Egypt to Europe. Abdelatty specifically welcomed the company’s interest in contributing to the GREGY electricity interconnection project between Egypt and Greece.

Abdelatty highlighted Egypt’s commitment to the green transition, referring to the implementation of a national green hydrogen strategy. He also pointed out the creation of a favourable investment environment in the sector. He outlined the investment incentives and competitive advantages of Egypt’s business environment, reviewing key policies implemented by the Egyptian government related to its economic reform plan. Abdelatty emphasised the importance of empowering the private sector and attracting foreign direct investment.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister affirmed the government’s commitment to supporting foreign companies operating in Egypt and addressing any challenges they may encounter. He expressed hope for increased investment from Jan De Nul in Egypt.

Abdelatty’s visit to Brussels aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Egypt and Belgium across various fields. He is scheduled to meet with senior Belgian officials and executives of major Belgian companies, as well as members of the Egyptian community.

The visit also seeks to enhance cooperation with the European Union, focusing on the implementation of various aspects of the strategic and comprehensive partnership between the two sides. Abdelatty is set to meet with senior officials from various EU institutions, including the President of the European Council and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Following his visit to Brussels, Abdelatty will travel to Strasbourg, France, the seat of the European Parliament. He is scheduled to meet with the President of the European Parliament and the leaders of various political groups within the Parliament. He also plans to meet with the chairs of key committees involved in overseeing relations between Egypt and the European Union.

