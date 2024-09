Arab Finance: Dynamics, the local agent for Fiat in Egypt, is set to bring the Italian automaker's electric vehicles (EVs) to the Egyptian market next year, Al Mal reported.

The move aims to expand the brand's presence and cater to the growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions in the country.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).