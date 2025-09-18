Atlantis Dubai has announced the selection of seven local and international conservation and sustainability projects set to receive funding from the Atlantis Atlas Project Contribution Programme 2025-26 cycle.

From June 2024 to May 2025, for every green meeting event and marine animal experience participated in by a guest, Atlantis Dubai contributed a portion of earnings, resulting in a $123,000 fund, which aims to support projects that help protect the ocean and our environment.

Since the programme was launched in 2021, the initiative has now raised over half a million dollars ($509,000) and supported 30 projects.

Since April, organisations around the world have been invited to apply for funding, after which proposals were assessed against their contributions to scientific advancement, conservation, and sustainability by the internal Atlantis Dubai Conservation & Science Committee.

Atlantis Atlas Project currently focuses on four key groups of wildlife: sharks, rays, dolphins, and coral reefs, and a key threat to their existence in the wild; marine pollution.

This year, the Contribution Programme will continue to support six organisations from previous years, as well as welcoming one new organisation.

2025-26 New Project Partner

A new partner this year is the Mohammed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund to support and encourage UAE youth under 18 who are passionate about conservation by offering funding, mentorship, and hands-on experience.

It will engage local young people through schools, media, and social campaigns, highlighting a joint commitment to biodiversity and empowering the next generation of environmental leaders.

2025-26 Returning Project Partners

A further year of funding has been initiated with Zayed University and lead UAE-based researcher, Dr Ada Natoli, for the UAE Dolphin Project, which supports boat-based research of local dolphin populations.

During the first three years (2021-2024) this project conducted a total of 142 boat surveys spanning a distance of 11,106 km along the UAE coastline and totalling 591 observational hours, recording 44 sightings across three species of dolphins and porpoises.

Over four consecutive years, the survey has yielded unprecedented insights into the presence, behaviour, and habitat preferences of cetaceans in an urban marine environment.

Now, in collaboration with Xclusive Yachts, the project will go into its 5th year of surveys and acoustic monitoring of marine mammals within UAE waters, focusing on the Northern Emirates waters to better inform conservation actions.

The Contribution Programme will continue to support the UAE’s leading social enterprise Goumbook to build upon their ‘Save The Butts – Waste to Value’ campaign.

This year’s project will focus on expanding the Empowering Ocean Stewards project, which combines ocean literacy, citizen science, and data collection to study microplastics in UAE waters.

It aims to engage high school students through workshops, training over 100 youth in sampling and analysis, while linking microplastics pollution to coral reef health and climate change.

The Project outcomes include open-access data, building local conservation capacity, and fostering regional collaboration through the MENA Oceans Network, advancing education, awareness, and sustainability.

The Atlantis Atlas Project Contribution Programme will provide a further year of funding to support the IUCN SSC Shark Specialist Group, led by UAE-based Dr Rima Jabado.

Sharks and rays are a key conservation focus for Atlantis Atlas Project, and this IUCN specialist group is the leading authority on the status of sharks, rays, and chimaeras globally.

They remain pivotal in the development and implementation of conservation strategies for these species, including the publication of the Global Report on the Status of Sharks, Rays and Chimaeras, last year.

Funding will also be provided to SAFE Shark and Ray, adding to our focus on these marine animals. This project will develop standardised methods for genetic sampling and data storage of threatened sharks and rays in human care.

It will create an accessible Genetics Database, support testing, and gather data. The information will guide breeding, reintroduction, and rewilding efforts, supporting global conservation of these species.

Funding will also be continued for the Whale and Dolphin Protection Team at Environmental Voluntary Foundation (EVF) and its project to further understand the Indian Ocean humpback dolphin in Kuwait waters.

The study will continue to investigate the status and support the conservation of this endangered species through boat surveys located in the southern area of Khiran.

Finally, another year of funding has been initiated with Marine Megafauna Foundation led by Simon Pierce.

Last year, the Marine Megafauna Foundation was supported in launching the Oman Whale Shark Project, which successfully identified and tagged individual whale sharks while engaging local stakeholders.

Expanding research in the Gulf of Oman, a vital yet threatened habitat, the project involves divers, snorkelers, and marine operators in a citizen science programme.

Through photo-identification and tagging, it tracks whale shark abundance, movements, and threats, generating data to guide ecotourism best practices, strengthen conservation, and support the protection of this endangered species.

Kelly Timmins, Executive Director of Marine Animal Operations and Sustainability, Atlantis Dubai, commented: “We are extremely proud to share that, since the inception of Atlantis Atlas Project, we have raised over half a million dollars and supported 30 impactful initiatives. This year’s seven selected projects showcase remarkable expertise, creativity, and innovation in advancing ocean conservation and environmental protection, while aligning with our shared sustainability goals. At Atlantis Dubai, driving conservation beyond our destination and transforming our operations within it are both essential pillars of Atlantis Atlas Project’s long-term vision. Together, these efforts reflect our collective commitment to creating measurable, positive change for our planet and its people.” -TradeArabia News Service

