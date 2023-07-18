Abu Dhabi state oil company ADNOC has begun construction of the Middle East’s first high-speed hydrogen refuelling station in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.

The station will create clean hydrogen using an electrolyser powered by clean grid electricity and it will be tested using hydrogen-powered vehicles from Toyota and Al Futtaim, a statement from the company said.

Hydrogen, which creates no carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions when used, has the highest energy per mass of any fuel and can give vehicles a longer driving range and quicker refuelling times compared with battery electric vehicle, the statement added.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, who is also president designate of COP 28, taking place in the UAE later this year, said: “Hydrogen will be a critical fuel for the energy transition, helping to decarbonise economies at scale, and it is a natural extension of our core business.

“Through this pilot programme, we will gather important data on how hydrogen transportation technology performs as we continue to develop the UAE’s hydrogen infrastructure.”

As well as the Masdar City station, a second station in Dubai Golf City, will be fitted with a conventional hydrogen fuelling system.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

(imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com)