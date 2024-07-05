TOKYO: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) PJSC (ADNOC) has signed a general agreement with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for a $3 billion (AED11 billion) green financing facility. It follows the signing of a Heads of Agreement (HOA) between ADNOC and JBIC in January this year and builds on their long-standing successful partnership.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC); Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and

Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, Ken Saitō attended signing of the agreement.

Khaled Al Zaabi, ADNOC Group Chief Financial Officer and Kazuhiko Amakawa, Deputy Governor of JBIC, signed the agreement at the ministry's headquarters in Tokyo.

The credit facility is part of JBIC’s Global action for Reconciling Economic growth and Environmental preservation (GREEN) lending programme and is partially supported by Japanese commercial banks.

Khaled Al Zaabi, ADNOC Group Chief Financial Officer, said, “We are very pleased to once again partner with JBIC on ADNOC’s first green funding to accelerate our decarbonisation and energy transition initiatives. Proceeds of this credit facility will enable ADNOC’s strategy to support a just, orderly and equitable global energy transition. The agreement also marks the next milestone in the long-standing strategic energy relationship between the UAE and Japan, and we look forward to further collaboration with JBIC as ADNOC delivers against its ambitious growth strategy.”

ADNOC is one of the least carbon-intensive oil and gas producers in the world and is further reducing its carbon intensity by 25 percent by 2030 while investing $23 billion (AED84.4 billion) to decarbonise its operations and accelerate the growth of the energies of the future, including hydrogen, geothermal, renewables and carbon capture technologies.

ADNOC has also set out its ambition to achieve net zero by 2045 and zero methane emissions by 2030. The Company is also a founding member of the Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter (OGDC), a coalition of International and National Oil Companies that have committed to zero methane emissions by 2030 and net zero by or before 2050.