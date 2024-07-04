DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD&CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and Chairman of the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), has announced that the 10th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) will be held on 2nd to 3rd October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the theme ‘Empowering Global Action: Unlocking Opportunities and Advancing Progress.’ WGES, which is organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DEWA, and WGEO, will build on the outcomes of the previous editions by enhancing collaboration among all stakeholders.

“Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the World Green Economy Summit has, since its inception in 2014, supported global efforts to achieve a balance between economic development and environmental sustainability.

This is achieved by providing a pioneering global platform that brings together prominent experts, stakeholders, and decision-makers in energy, economy, climate change, and green finance from all over the world.

They exchange knowledge and experiences, strengthen partnerships, and discuss policies and proactive solutions that help accelerate the sustainable green economy. The Summit also highlights the UAE’s leading role in enhancing global cooperation in facing climate change, supporting global climate efforts. It also showcases Dubai’s efforts in fostering comprehensive and sustainable development and transitioning to a green economy,” said Al Tayer.

The 10th WGES will focus on key thematic pillars, including Decarbonisation; Clean Energy Advancements (including Green Hydrogen & Energy Storage); Climate Finance; Circular Economy; Using Technology to Tackle Climate Change; Youth in Climate Change, in addition to Food and Water.