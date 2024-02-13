DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, on the first day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance ; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Chairman of the World Governments Summit.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to boost cooperation to serve common interests.

The meeting also addressed the importance of collaboration and coordination between world governments to forge common approaches in the face of challenges and anticipate future trends, in order to generate more opportunities for achieving comprehensive sustainable development.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the Summit’s pivotal role in fostering regional and international cooperation.

Reflecting similar sentiments, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani noted that the WGS serves as a global platform for advancing partnerships and international cooperation. He stated that the Summit enables government officials to effectively exchange ideas and expertise, develop innovative solutions to confront the most prominent challenges, and anticipate future opportunities and trends.

The WGS 2024 is being held in Dubai until 14tj February under the theme of “Shaping Future Governments”. The three-day mega-event has brought together more than 25 heads of state, more than 85 international and regional organisations and global institutions, 140 governments, and distinguished global thought leaders and experts.

Over 200 prominent speakers will address future global trends during more than 110 dialogues and sessions. WGS 2024 features more than 4,000 attendees, and over 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions attended by more than 300 ministers.