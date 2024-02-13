DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai met with the Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Mostafa Madbouli, as part of the ongoing World Governments Summit 2024, which was inaugurated in Dubai today under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The meeting was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

The meeting reviewed the historic ties between the UAE and Egypt, focusing on the wellbeing of people in both countries and ways of advancing their aspirations on the regional and international stage.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed Dr. Madbouly and his accompanying delegation, reaffirming the significant and longstanding relations between the UAE and Egypt while highlighting the commitment of the two countries to further advance and build upon bilateral ties. His Highness also expressed his appreciation of Egypt’s participation in the World Governments Summit, wishing its leadership and people greater progress and prosperity.

Dr. Madbouly emphasised the depth of the historical ties between the two countries and congratulated the UAE and its leadership on the exemplary organisation of the World Governments Summit, praising the remarkable response it had evoked globally and its goals of enhancing government functioning and fostering development, prosperity, and forward-looking strategies.

The World Governments Summit 2024 hosts over 4,000 experts from 140 governments, 85 international organisations and 700 global corporations to explore major global future trends during more than 110 plenaries, panel discussions and interactive sessions, with 200 international speakers sharing their insights, in addition to 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions to be attended by more than 300 ministers.