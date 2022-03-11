Dubai’s real estate sector has attracted a total of 38,318 foreign investors, who have sealed 51,553 new investments worth more than AED99 billion ($53 billion), said experts ahead of a key industry event.

To be held from March 24 to 26, International Property Show (IPS) 2022 serves as a powerful platform that connects local and international real estate developers with real estate investors from all over the world.

Investors from Spain, Austria, Serbia and Montenegro, USA, Canada, Equador and Mexico will be taking part in the event.

As per reports Dubai's real estate market recorded 84,772 transactions representing a value of AED300 billion in 2021. There was a 65 per cent growth in the number of transactions and a 71 per cent increase in value compared to 2020.

A total of 52,415 investors concluded 72,207 new investments in 2021 worth AED148 billion representing a 73.7 per cent growth in the number of investments, a 65.6 per cent rise in the number of investors, and a 100 per cent increase in the value of investments compared to 2020.

“Global city status, excellent infrastructure, world-class facilities and easy visa options are just a few among several factors that attract global investors to Dubai property market," says

Dawood Al Shezawi, the President of Strategic Exhibition and Conference and Head of Organizing Committee of IPS 2022," said: "We are extremely delighted for the great response of international investors to take part in the show and explore the investment opportunities offered."

Some of the key delegates visiting Dubai include David Moya Allvarez, CEO- Business Principal Properties, Spain; Carlos Martinez-Jarabo, CEO Admentum, Spain; Martin Moassler, Managing Director Science Park Graz, Austria; Slavisa Pesic, Owner Riznica, Serbia; Veljko Nikolic, CEO, Pegaz Real Estate, Serbia; Nikola Perovicazz; Managing Director, SeeEurope Consult, Montanegro; Santiago Gangotena, Founder and Chanceller Universidad San Franscisco De Quito, Equador; Daniel Silverman Vice President FDI, Investissement Québec International, Canada; Mario García Dávila, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, AngelHub Ventures, Mexico; Fernanda Cardoso, Realtor Tampa bay key, USA and Luciane Serifovic, the CEO of US-based Luxian International Realty.

Al Shezawi said these investors are part of an international delegation of more than 600 global High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) real estate investors who will also take part in IPS 2022.

The global delegation programme aims at exploring new opportunities for real estate investment in Dubai, where investors will undergo a series of intensive presentations and meetings, he stated.

Representing various countries in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Africa, the delegation will represent a qualitative addition to the portfolio of visitors to IPS 2022.

As per statistics, there were 6,897 investors from the GCC that registered 8,826 investments worth over AED16.88 billion. A total of 6,097 Arab investors recorded 7,538 investments, with a value exceeding AED12.4 billion, he added.

