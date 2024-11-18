Keturah, the revolutionary global luxury wellbeing real estate and hospitality concept said that its total sales for Keturah Reserve and ‘The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside', part of the Keturah Resort, have reached AED 6.1 billion ($1.66 billion) in 2024.

At Keturah Reserve, the luxury residential development in Meydan, which offers transformational living through the design of space, all townhouses have been sold, while 60% of Residences and 93% of plots were sold respectively.

In 2025, the company will launch 26 luxury villas for sale.

On the other hand, 70% of Residences and 40% of the ultra-luxury mansions at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside,’ part of the Keturah Resort, which is the first fully wellness-certified resort in the MENA region, have been sold.

Both projects are witnessing huge demand due to their unique combination of luxury, wellbeing, and the enriched experience they offer to residents.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Founder and CEO of Keturah, said: “The impressive sales milestones at both projects reiterates the unique aspects of both Keturah Reserve and Keturah Resort, which offer unique design and wellness concepts to the region.

“The unprecedented performance of the Dubai real estate sector reflects the wise leadership’s strategic vision and confirms Dubai’s position as one of the world’s top investment destinations.

“At Keturah, we will continue with our mandate to attract investors in alignment with the government’s vision for the emirate.”

