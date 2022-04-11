Amana, a regional leader in the design-build of industrial and commercial facilities, said it has completed the work on the 14,000-sq m Al Futtaim Auto Park at Al Ain in the UAE, including the installation of a solar photovoltaic (PV) system that can generate 800 MWh energy.

The state-of-the-art Auto Park in Al Ain boasts a complete showroom and workshop for servicing motor vehicles, powered by renewable energy, said the statement from Amana.

Its 487.9 kWp solar PV plan is expected to generate 800 MWh of energy, whilst offsetting 334 metric tons of carbon dioxide during its first year of operation.

The project is the first automotive facility to operate all brands under one roof, as well as being the only multistory automotive facility in Al Ain which can hold almost 70 new and used cars on both floors. Its end-to-end offering includes commercial vehicles, in addition to passenger cars, new and used, for sale, leasing, and renting, it stated.

According to Amana, the solar PV system is expected to generate 800 MWh of energy, which is equivalent to 5,571 trees grown over 10 years.

Its strong and diversified portfolio of capabilities, beyond standard industrial contracting, enabled a seamless and successful installation, even as construction of the building was ongoing, said its top official.

The Al Futtaim Auto Park in Al Ain has become a signifier of a greener, smarter future for the nation. Building it with a solar PV system, we combined significant energy production with seamless architectural integration. Thus the project opens up new prospects for the deployment of renewable energy," remarked CEO Jihad Bsaibes.

"Solar photovoltaic systems are a critical solution to help decarbonise the construction sector, responsible for more than one third of global annual greenhouse gas emissions," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).