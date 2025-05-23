The year 2026 is expected to be pivotal for the cryptocurrency market, with top altcoins showing signs of strong growth. One standout project capturing significant investor attention is Hyperliquid (HYPE). According to recent forecasts, Hyperliquid Price Prediction 2026 suggests a year marked by remarkable growth and sharp volatility. Trading is expected within a channel of $35.67 to $73.83, with an average price of $54.45 throughout the year.

In parallel, another project making waves in the crypto community is Qubetics, which is currently in the 35th stage of its presale. As the Qubetics presale gains momentum, the question emerges: Can Hyperliquid match the kind of explosive growth predicted for Qubetics in 2026?

A Glimpse into Hyperliquid’s Forecast: What to Expect in 2026Price Channel for 2026: A Bullish Range

Hyperliquid Price Prediction 2026 indicates a broad trading range between $35.67 and $73.83, showcasing bullish potential. Analysts project a steady climb in price, peaking during the first half of the year before a moderate market correction. This forecast positions Hyperliquid as one of the promising contenders in the altcoin space for 2026.

Q1 2026: Kicking Off with StrengthJanuary: Market Optimism Takes Off

HYPE is expected to surge in January, with a minimum of $45.35 and a maximum of $57.44. The average price is forecasted at $52.22, setting a positive tone. Hyperliquid Price Prediction 2026 for January reflects investor enthusiasm, yielding a potential ROI of over 117% compared to today’s levels.

February: Stable Climb Continues

The February Hyperliquid Price Prediction 2026 remains optimistic, with the token priced between $48.21 and $51.89, averaging around $49.75. While gains are moderate, the upward trajectory stays intact.

March: Hyperliquid’s Peak Performance

March is projected to be the most bullish month, with HYPE potentially hitting its yearly high of $73.83. The average price of $59.53 indicates massive trading activity. Hyperliquid Price Prediction 2026 in March signals a potential ROI of 179.44%, making it a key target for traders.

Q2 2026: Bull Run StrengthensApril and May: Riding the Highs

April and May are forecasted to maintain near-peak prices. In April, HYPE could trade between $63.89 and $73.61, while in May it may range from $64.41 to $72.80. During this period, the Hyperliquid Price Prediction 2026 showcases persistent strength, with average monthly prices nearing $70, signaling high confidence in the token’s market position.

June: Slight Cooling, Still Bullish

June brings a modest decline, with prices averaging $67.98. Even with a slight dip, the Hyperliquid Price Prediction 2026 remains highly favorable, showing continued market optimism.

Q3 2026: Market Consolidation BeginsJuly: Signs of Correction

July’s average price dips to $60.79, with HYPE trading as low as $52.85. The Hyperliquid Price Prediction 2026 hints at a market cooldown, possibly driven by profit-taking and macroeconomic shifts.

August and September: Mild Decline

In August, Hyperliquid is expected to hover around $54.89, while in September the average drops to $46.49. Despite lower averages, the Hyperliquid Price Prediction 2026 still offers over 100% ROI from current levels, making it a viable option for long-term holders.

Q4 2026: Return to Baseline and New Entry PointsOctober: Yearly Lows Provide Re-Entry

October may mark the low point for HYPE, trading between $35.67 and $44.64. This phase could offer an attractive re-entry for new investors. According to the Hyperliquid Price Prediction 2026, even the lowest projections outperform current prices by a significant margin.

November and December: Slow Recovery

November brings moderate recovery, with HYPE climbing back to an average of $39.31, followed by $42.25 in December. The final months, while not as explosive, close the year with stability, reaffirming the overall bullish Hyperliquid Price Prediction 2026.

Spotlight on Qubetics: A Challenger with Massive ROI Potential

While Hyperliquid is forecasted to perform strongly, Qubetics is making its own headlines with an aggressive presale and massive ROI projections:

Current Price of $TICS (Qubetics Token): $0.2785

After Presale Predictions:$1 per TICS → 258% ROI$5 per TICS → 1694% ROI$6 after Mainnet Launch → 2053% ROI$10 after Mainnet Launch → 3489% ROI$15 after Mainnet Launch → 5284% ROI

Qubetics is quickly emerging as a high-growth contender. Its 35th crypto presale stage is open to all investors and offers TICS tokens at $0.2785. The project has already attracted a substantial community. The scale of adoption—over 26,800 holders and $17.2 million raised—suggests a well-backed ecosystem with long-term ambitions.

Final Thoughts: Is Hyperliquid Still Worth It?

HYPE is positioned for strong performance based on the Hyperliquid Price Prediction 2026, particularly in the first half of the year. With highs reaching $73.83 and average prices maintaining strength above $50, HYPE offers substantial upside for both new and seasoned investors. However, when compared to the explosive ROI potential of Qubetics, some investors may diversify their portfolios to include both tokens.

Whether holding Hyperliquid or exploring new opportunities like Qubetics, 2026 is shaping up to be a year of significant gains. The key will be timing entries wisely—early months for HYPE and now for Qubetics—to maximize returns in a market primed for growth.

Hyperliquid Price Prediction 2026 remains one of the most talked-about topics among analysts, and rightfully so. Its consistent appearance in bullish forecasts reflects confidence in its technology and market presence. Still, the rise of presale stars like Qubetics reminds us that in crypto, early moves often yield the greatest rewards.