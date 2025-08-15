Mubasher: Bitcoin MENA will take place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi on 8-9 December 2025, marking a premier event for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency innovation in the Middle East, according to a press release.

The two-day event is co-organized by ADNEC Group and BTC Media, aiming to showcase influential speakers, interactive workshops, and a dynamic exhibition.

Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, Humaid Al Dhaheri, said: “The return of Bitcoin MENA reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a global hub for digital asset innovation and thought leadership.”

Al Dhaheri added: “Looking ahead to 2025, we are excited to collaborate with BTC Inc. to further elevate the platform, uniting international leaders and the region’s dynamic ecosystem for an even more impactful event.”

Meanwhile, the event is set to welcome renowned industry leader Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Strategy, the company formerly known as MicroStrategy, as a keynote speaker. Saylor will share insights on the future of cryptocurrencies as part of the event’s goal of boosting it as one of the region’s premier events dedicated to the future of finance.

Chief of Staff at BTC, Brandon Green, said: “We are excited to combine the man pioneering capital market Bitcoin adoption with one of the most forward-looking economies in the world, in what will sure to be a historic keynote.”

Bitcoin MENA has made its debut in 2024, cementing itself as a serious stop on the global Bitcoin calendar. The 2025 edition builds on that momentum, bringing the global Bitcoin conversation back to the heart of the Middle East. In addition, Abu Dhabi is emerging as a key hub for energy, finance, and digital infrastructure.

