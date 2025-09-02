Abu Dhabi - RAK Properties has partnered with fintech Hubpay to allow international clients to purchase property using digital assets, including USDT, BTC, and ETH. Payments are instantly converted to AED and settled directly into the company’s accounts through Hubpay’s regulated platform, according to a press release.

The move targets digitally-savvy global investors and expands access to RAK Properties’ Mina community.

The partnership allows high-value transactions to be secure, compliant, and seamless, without RAK Properties handling any cryptocurrency directly, as all payments are processed via Hubpay and its VARA-licensed partners.

Rahul Jogani, CFO of RAK Properties, said: “By enabling and supporting the use of digital assets, we are engaging with a new ecosystem of digitally and investment savvy customers while at the same time strengthening RAK Properties’ status as a forward-thinking brand as well as a trusted master developer.”

Kevin Kilty, CEO of Hubpay, commented: “This partnership is about enabling a leading real estate developer, RAK Properties, to attract a new class of global buyers looking to purchase property with digital assets.”

“Our regulated solution provides the trust and infrastructure for high-value transactions, ensuring the process is secure, compliant, and seamless for global clients,” Kilty emphasized.

The partnership aligns with Ras Al Khaimah’s Vision 2030 and coincides with RAK Properties’ 20th anniversary.

In the first six months (6M) of 2025, RAK Properties generated net profits after tax totaling AED 160.59 million, signaling an 80% year-on-year (YoY) hike from AED 89.05 million.

