The largest cryptocurrency by market cap fell to its lowest level in 10 days, after falling below $66,000, a 5% decline in the last 24 hours, reports Al-Jarida daily. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed new lows for Bitcoin prices at $64,522 on Bitstamp. The decline was greater for the Ethereum currency, which fell by 10.5% during the last 7 days, to trade around the level of $3,500, and the comic cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu were affected, as each of them fell by more than 10 % during the last 24 hours.



A popular account called “Watcher. Guru” attributed the recent decline in cryptocurrency prices to concerns about potential regulatory crackdowns in certain countries, as well as profit-taking by investors following recent price surges. The market volatility underscores the ongoing uncertainty surrounding digital currencies, despite their growing popularity and adoption. Investors are closely monitoring regulatory developments and market sentiment to gauge the future direction of cryptocurrency prices

