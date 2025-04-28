KUWAIT CITY - The Public Prosecution initiated an investigation into a cryptocurrency mining case involving 26 individuals.

The prosecution ordered their detention pending further investigation after they were charged with undermining the country’s interests and engaging in unauthorized activities, lacking the necessary licenses from both the municipality and the industry and communications authorities.

They are accused of illicitly using energy to mine cryptocurrency, in violation of state-mandated electricity consumption regulations.

According to sources, the defendants denied the charges during their interrogation but were confronted with criminal investigation reports linking them to the incidents and some of the seized devices.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior revealed the seizure of 47 homes in the Ahmadi Governorate, where residents were engaged in cryptocurrency mining, significantly affecting the electricity supply.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

arabtimes