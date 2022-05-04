Social responsibility and blockchain adoption can go hand in hand. Well, that is what the United Africa Blockchain Association (UABA) is doing in Zambia.

UABA is a non-profit organisation formed for the promotion of the adoption of blockchain technology in Africa, and creating partnerships and networks that deliver on life-changing blockchain projects. Its learning programmes empower individuals and organisations with skills and networks to build solutions that take advantage of blockchain technology.



Its last successful awareness campaign was in February in Zambia. The key UABA event - officiated by the Minister of Science and Technology, Felix Mutati - hosted a training workshop where officials from several sectors of government received UABA’s signature Blockchain 101 training.



Recognising the need for digital literacy, skills-development preparation for the 4th Industrial Revolution, and poverty alleviation, UABA - in partnership with the country's Science and Technology Ministry - is now embarking on a youth-empowerment pilot project in three of Lusaka’s townships.



As the government is shifting towards new technological digital systems to solve structural problems, it is looking to blockchain adoption and the ways blockchain can be used in the drive for self-sustainable communities that are less dependent on government, as well as a payment system for a basic human needs scheme.





The pilot project has attracted Zambia’s leading fintech and ICT company, Probase, on board. Probase recently signed a partnership with UABA to deliver life-changing blockchain-based solutions for the people of Zambia and potentially Africa, and is providing capacity building on projects such as the upcoming youth-empowerment pilot project.



The youth-empowerment pilot project intends to create sustainable local communities through incentive-based crypto opportunities that will enable communities to earn and spend cryptocurrencies for basic human needs, as well as test the feasibility of implementing blockchain in the Zambia public sector.



Kalingalinga, Chainda, and Mutendere have been earmarked for the project.



The date of the commencement of the project is yet to be announced.

