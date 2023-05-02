PHOTO
United Arab Emirates's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company will invest $500 million in U.S. based broadband service provider Brightspeed. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru)
