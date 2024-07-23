PHOTO
UAE telecoms operator Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) saw its second quarter earnings jump by nearly half on strong EBITDA growth.
Net profit for the quarter reached 581 million dirhams ($158 million), a 46.3% increase year over year, the company reported on Monday.
EBITDA grew 3.2% to AED 1.57 billion, while operating cash flow went up by 11% to AED 1.1 billion from a year earlier.
Revenues increased by 7.3% to AED 3.592 billion, driven by strong growth in mobile and other revenues.
During the first half of the year, total net profit reached AED 1.184 billion, up by 54.2% from a year ago. while revenues grew 5.7% to AED 7.174 billion.
“The first half of 2024 saw EITC deliver another record set of results... The country’s macro-economic environment was very supportive to our activity,” said Malek Al Malek, EITC chairman.
The operator’s mobile subscribers reached 8.2 million during the second quarter, up by 2.9% from a year earlier.
Its postpaid customer base grew by 11.3% to 1.7 million, while prepaid customers inched up by 0.9% to 6.5 million.
The number of fixed customers posted a strong growth of 12.7% to 630,000 subscribers.
(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)