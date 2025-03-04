Saudi Arabia's state energy giant Aramco posted FY 2024 net profit of 398.42 billion riyals ($106.2 billion), 13% lower year-on-year (YoY), weighed by the impact of lower prices and lower volume sales of crude oil.

The profit was in line with analysts’ mean estimate, according to LSEG data.

Sales revenue came to SAR1.64 billion, a shade lower YoY.

Aramco's board has declared a base dividend of $21.1 billion for Q4, a 4.2% YoY increase, to be paid in Q1 2025.

Company expects to declare total dividends of $85.4 billion in 2025

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

