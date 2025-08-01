PureHealth Holding, a leading healthcare group in the Middle East, today (July 31) announced that its revenue for the first six months surged by 9% to AED13.6 billion ($3.7 billion) driven by broad-based growth across both its healthcare and insurance cover verticals.

Unveiling its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, the Group said its ebitda rose 8% year-on-year to AED2.3 billion in H1, while net profit reached AED1.03 billion, up 2% year-on-year.

As part of its continued evolution and transformation of acquired assets, PureHealth is streamlining its operating model built around two core verticals: Care and Cover.

This structure brings together all Group businesses under each vertical, with ‘Care’ encompassing Hospitals, Procurement, Diagnostics, and Technology, while ‘Cover’ includes the Group’s Insurance operations, said the company in a statement.

The new model strengthens PureHealth’s ability to deliver coordinated, value-driven services by aligning care delivery with insurance offerings to streamlining operations across all levels of the health ecosystem.

Furthermore, as PureHealth is the only entity in the MENA region which has both healthcare and insurance services under one umbrella, this new streamlined approach gives more transparency and clarity for investors to understand the vertical performance of the group.

Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said: “PureHealth’s strong performance in the first half of 2025 reflects the profound ambition driving our transformation, building a global, future-ready healthcare ecosystem that is both technologically advanced and deeply human. By aligning innovation with national priorities and international partnerships, we are not only expanding access to care, but we are also reshaping how health is delivered, experienced, and sustained.”

Group CEO Shaista Asif said: "We delivered solid growth in the first half of 2025 across both our Care and Cover verticals. Our entry into the Property & Casualty segment through Daman strengthens our ability to offer comprehensive, multi-line coverage. We continue to enhance our services through AI-powered solutions that make healthcare more intelligent and efficient."

"As we expand globally, our focus remains on synergies, transformation of the assets, and delivering better health outcomes within communities we operate," stated Asif.

The Care Vertical was the largest contributor to revenue during the period, accounting for 72% of the Group’s top-line at AED 9.8 billion in revenue, up 7% year-on-year in H1 2025. This growth witnessed across several segments, including Hospitals, Diagnostics, and Technology.-TradeArabia News Service

