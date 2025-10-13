Arab Finance: Cleopatra Hospital Company is expected to deliver revenue growth of more than 30% year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025 and over 35% for the nine months of 2025, according to a bourse statement.

The full-year revenues are forecast to exceed EGP 7 billion, representing over 30% YoY growth, driven by sustained top-line momentum. Likewise, the EBITDA is expected to rise by over 40% YoY, crossing EGP 2 billion.

Cleopatra Hospital outlines key growth features, including robust patient volume growth, strategic pricing initiatives, optimized case mix across the group’s hospitals, and the ramp-up of recently added facilities.

Margins at both gross profit and EBITDA levels are projected to remain in line with Cleopatra Hospital’s record Q2 performance, backed by revenue growth and cost efficiency measures.

The EGX-listed medical group is on track to boost bed capacity by over 60% through 2026, supported by the 2025 launch of Cleopatra El Tagamoa and Cleopatra October’s 200-bed extension due in 2026.

“As we enter 2026, CHG is poised for a step change in capacity with the additions of Cleopatra October’s Extension and Cleopatra El Tagamoa Hospital, together contributing roughly 540 beds and positioning the Group to nearly double its operational footprint, in addition to continuous debottlenecking efforts at the other facilities,” the statement highlighted.

In the first half of 2025, the revenues hiked to EGP 3.382 billion from EGP 2.372 billion in the same period of 2024.

