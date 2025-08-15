Cairo: U Consumer Finance (Valu) recorded 64% year-on-year (YoY) higher net income at EGP 341 million during the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The gross revenue hiked by 94% YoY to EGP 2.60 billion at the end of June 2025.

Gross merchandise value (GMV) stood at EGP 10.60 billion in H1-25, marking an 80% YoY leap, driven by a 133% increase in transactions to 3.6 million, bringing its GMV business-to-date (btd) to EGP 46 billion from 11.9 million transactions BTD.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the gross revenues hit EGP 1.52 billion, while the net income amounted to EGP 217 million.

GMV for the quarter stood at EGP 5.21 billion, while transactions reached 1.89 million, reflecting continued operational scale and customer engagement.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, commented: “We have transitioned from a disruptive startup to a publicly listed company with a proven track record of profitability and strong performance in the first half of 2025, a milestone that cements our evolution.”

“These results reflect the resilience of our business and the effectiveness of our product development strategy from the rapid adoption of our prepaid card to the scalable expansion of our auto-loan offering, Shift,” Hassouna stated.

He added: “The Amazon transaction, through which Amazon acquired a direct stake in Valu and our EGX listing, has unlocked new strategic levers to accelerate progress, deepen our funding base, and extend our regional footprint, with Jordan marking our first MENA entry beyond Egypt.”

In July, Valu secured initial approval from the Central Bank of Jordan to launch operations, marking the beginning of its regional expansion.

Valu’s funding base remains robust, with EGP 10 billion in authorized credit limits and EGP 16 billion in completed securitizations to date.

The company’s fourth securitization program, valued at EGP 10 billion and backed by an EGP 13 billion portfolio, received FRA approval in July, further enhancing its financial flexibility.

