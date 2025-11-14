Mubasher: Ithmaar Holding, also listed on Bahrain Bourse, recorded year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at $20.29 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025 from $22.34 million in H1-24.

The dual-listed company reported total income amounting to $543.95 million as of 30 September 2025, down YoY from $692.23 million, according to the financial results.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit $0.08 in 9M-25, versus $0.01 during the same period in 2024.

Quarterly Results

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the net profits reached $7.42 million, higher than $3.85 million in Q3-24. Total income fell to $184.85 million from $216.43 million.

As of 30 June 2025, Ithmaar Holding generated net profits valued at $12.87 million, versus $18.48 million.

