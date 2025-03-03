Cairo – Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments recorded consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 1.74 billion in 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 815.96 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 0.41 at the end of December 2024 from EGP 0.18 in 2023, according to the financial results.

Operating revenues stood at EGP 5.51 billion last year, higher than EGP 3.27 billion in 2023.

Standalone Business

The tech company posted standalone net profits after tax amounting to EGP 1.40 billion as of 31 December 2024, compared to EGP 610.84 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated basic and diluted EPS climbed to EGP 0.35 in 2024 from EGP 0.15 at the end of December 2023, while the revenues increased to EGP 3.51 billion from EGP 2.19 billion.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, the company’s net profits attributable to the owners soared by 127.40% YoY to EGP 1.10 billion from EGP 486.54 million.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher