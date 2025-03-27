Arab Finance: Arab Dairy Products Co. (Panda) has reported a 26.1% year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated profits attributable to the parent company in 2024 to EGP 90.529 million, compared to EGP 122.495 million, according to a disclosure.

Consolidated sales hit EGP 3.082 billion last year, up from EGP 2.182 billion the year before.

As for standalone financials, Panda’s net profits after tax went down to EGP 82.091 million in 2024 from EGP 122.515 million in 2023.

Panda is an Egypt-based company engaged in the dairy industry. The company exports its products to Middle Eastern countries, such as Lebanon, Jordan, Libya, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.

