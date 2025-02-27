Arab Finance: Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt recorded 180.9% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits after tax non-controlling interest at EGP 12.441 billion in 2024, according to the financial results.

The generated net profits were compared with EGP 4.429 billion at the end of December 2023.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 19.904 last year from EGP 6.886 in 2023, while the revenues increased by 60.1% to EGP 37.390 billion from EGP 23.358 billion.

The standalone net profits after tax interest climbed by 189.37% YoY in 2024 to EGP 11.739 billion from EGP 4.056 billion.

