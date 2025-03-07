Cairo – Arabian Food Industries Company (Domty) logged consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 501.17 million in 2024, up from EGP 454.43 million in 2023, according to financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 1.44 in 2024 from EGP 1.30 a year earlier, while net sales hiked to EGP 9.22 billion from EGP 7.50 billion.

Standalone Financials

Domty registered year-on-year (YoY) lower standalone net profits after tax at EGP 494.30 million in 2024 when compared with EGP 510.91 million. Meanwhile, the EPS retreated to EGP 1.42 from EGP 1.47.

Cash Dividends

The board members proposed a cash dividend of EGP 0.85 per share.

Source: Mubasher

