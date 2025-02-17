Abu Dhabi: The consolidated net profits attributable to the owners e& increased by 4.30% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 10.75 billion in 2024 from AED 10.30 billion.

The telecom group recorded a 10.10% growth in consolidated revenue increased to AED 59.20 billion, compared to AED 54.75 billion in 2023, according to preliminary results.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to AED 1.24 as of 31 December 2024 from AED 1.18 a year earlier.

Operating profit hiked by 26.40% YoY to AED 20.06 billion in 2024 from AED 15.86 billion.

This solid performance was backed by strong growth across telco and digital verticals, as well as heightened demand for digital services.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, the UAE-based group logged net profits worth AED 8.21 billion, compared to AED 8.36 billion in 9M-23.

