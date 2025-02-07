Riyadh: Clean Life Company reported a 24.63% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to SAR 11.47 million in 2024 compared to SAR 9.20 million.

The revenue rose by 23.86% YoY to SAR 61.07 million from SAR 49.30 million, according to the company’s financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 7.65 in 2024, compared with SAR 6.14 in the previous year.

Cash Dividends for H2-24

Meanwhile, Clean Life’s board of directors recommended, in their 2 February 2025 meeting, the distribution of cash dividends to shareholders for the second half (H2) of 2024.

The company will disburse a total of SAR 4.50 million for 1.50 million eligible shares eligible.

The proposed dividend payout stands at SAR 3 per share, representing 30% of the share’s par value.

Clean Life noted that it will announce the eligibility and distribution dates at a later time.

It is worth mentioning that Clean Life began trading on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) in October 2023.

