SHARJAH: Air Arabia (PJSC), the first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator in the Middle East and North Africa, today reported a strong first quarter of 2025 financial and operational results, as the airline continued to expand its network and further strengthening its leadership position in the market.

Air Arabia reported a net profit of AED 355 million for the first three months ending March 31, 2025; an increase of 34% compared to AED 266 million registered in the corresponding quarter in 2024. In the same period, the airline posted a turnover of AED 1.75 billion, a 14% increase compared to the first quarter of last year. More than 4.9 million passengers flew with Air Arabia Group between January and March 2025 across the carrier’s operating hubs, an increase of 11% compared to the total number of passengers carried in the first quarter of last year, while the airline’s average seat load factor – or passengers carried as a percentage of available seats – during the first three months of 2025 stood at an impressive 84%.

Commenting on the results, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said: “The strong start to 2025 reflects Air Arabia’s continued resilience and strategic agility in navigating a constantly evolving regional and global landscape. Our robust financial and operational performance in the first quarter underscores the success of our low-cost business model, the effectiveness of our disciplined cost management, and our unwavering commitment to operational efficiency and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Al Thani concluded: "We remain committed to our strategic growth plans for 2025, focused on expanding connectivity, exploring new market opportunities, and delivering a seamless, value-driven travel experience to our customers. Our confidence in the low-cost business model remains strong, as we continue to drive value for both our shareholders and customers in the quarters ahead”.

The first quarter net profit was supported by strong passenger demand and steady revenue growth, despite the impact of seasonality shift due to the month of Ramadan, fuel price volatility, currency fluctuations in key markets, and ongoing supply chain challenges that contributed to higher inflationary costs across the industry.

Al Thani added: " Despite ongoing regional and global challenges including geopolitical and economic uncertainties, Air Arabia continues to deliver strong performance while expanding its network and maintaining high levels of service reliability. These results reflect the Group’s solid fundamentals, its ability to deliver true value, and its continued progress toward growth while actively shaping the evolving aviation landscape.”

Air Arabia’s total operating fleet expanded to 83 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft across all hubs. Two Airbus A320 aircraft were added to the fleet in January 2025 to strengthen the fleet capacity.

Air Arabia added a total of 7 new routes to its global network in the first quarter of the year 2025 bringing the total network size to 217 routes from all six operating hubs. The seat capacity available across all hubs increased by 11% during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year.









TF