ABU DHABI: Agthia Group PJSC today announced its financial results for the three-month period ending 31 March 2025.

The Group reported AED 1.3 billion in revenue for Q1 2025, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 11.4%, with the quarter lapping the one-time wheat trading activity (AED 120 million), the significant devaluation of the Egyptian currency (EGP) in March 2024, and the carryover of the short-term operational challenges in the dates business. Excluding the impact of EGP devaluation and the wheat trading activity recorded last year, Group revenue would have recorded an increase of 5.2% year-on-year.

Group EBITDA declined 20.2% year-on-year to AED 185.7 million, with a margin of 14.5%, reflecting ongoing pressures in specific categories. Net Profit for the quarter stood at AED 86.1 million, with a margin of 6.7%. Profitability was also impacted by the implementation of the Pillar II corporate tax in the UAE, which raised the Group’s effective tax rate to 19.3%, up from 13.5% in the same period last year.

During the quarter, Agthia increased its stake in Abu Auf from 70% to 80%, deepening integration within the Snacking segment and underscoring the Group’s strong belief in its long-term growth potential. The move reflects Agthia’s continued focus on scaling high-opportunity categories aligned with evolving consumer trends.

In parallel, the Group’s Board approved the acquisition of Riviere, a leading bottled water HOS player in the UAE, further expanding Agthia’s direct-to-consumer footprint and strengthening its leadership in the Water category.

Agthia ended the quarter with a Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.4x and AED 321 million in cash and equivalents – maintaining a strong financial position that supports continued investment in strategic priorities and growth opportunities.