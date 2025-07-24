Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank by assets, reported on Thursday a 9% fall in its first-half net profit, as lower recoveries and a new higher tax rate impacted the lender's results.

The bank posted a net profit of 12.5 billion dirhams ($3.40 billion) in the six months to June 30, down from 13.8 billion over the same period in 2024. ENBD, which is majority-owned by Dubai's government, said recoveries in the first half of 2025 were down by 2 billion dirhams, which compared with "very strong recoveries" last year, the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 3.6721 UAE dirham)