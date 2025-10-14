ABU DHABI - Zayed Authority for People of Determination announced the launch of an innovative project - the first of its kind in the UAE - featuring an intelligent robot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to approve People of Determination cards, as part of its ongoing and distinguished participation in GITEX, the world’s largest technology event and a global platform for showcasing the latest digital solutions.

This pioneering initiative embodies the UAE’s commitment to leveraging modern technologies in the service of humanity. The project reflects the Authority’s keenness to harness rapid global technological advancement and adopt modern trends in AI applications to enhance government services, aligning with the visions of Abu Dhabi and the UAE to promote digital inclusion and improve the quality of life for all members of society.

The new system enables the smart robot to read and analyse medical documents and attachments submitted by applicants, verify their authenticity, and accurately determine the type of disability based on Abu Dhabi’s updated and approved Disability Classification Guide 2025.

After verification and classification, the system automatically issues an approval or rejection decision, with reasons clearly explained — thereby enhancing accuracy, transparency, and efficiency in service delivery.

This system represents one of the Authority’s most significant digital transformation initiatives, part of its vision to offer comprehensive and smart services that meet the aspirations of People of Determination and their families. It marks a qualitative leap in the Authority’s digital ecosystem by accelerating processes, minimising waiting times, reducing human intervention, and ensuring fairness and transparency in issuing approvals and cards. It also empowers People of Determination to access fast, smart, and independent services that safeguard their privacy and dignity.

In parallel, and as part of its institutional integration efforts, Zayed Authority announced a proactive step in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development to issue cards for UAE nationals and residents in Abu Dhabi who have submitted applications through the Ministry. This process eliminates the need for re-evaluation and supports unified procedures and easier service access, paving the way for a single unified card by early 2026.

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, expressed his pride in launching the project, which aligns with global trends in leveraging technological progress to enhance services for beneficiaries.

He stated, “This project is not only a technological achievement but also a human-centred step aimed at providing faster, more accurate, and more inclusive services for People of Determination and their families. Through AI, we seek to uphold their dignity and promote their independence. True innovation, after all, is what makes a positive difference in people’s lives, and this is what Zayed Authority strives for in every initiative and project.”

He further explained that the project reflects the Authority’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies in service of society and reinforcing the principle of genuine empowerment for People of Determination, enabling them to be active partners in the UAE’s comprehensive development journey.

It also stands as a practical model of synergy between technology and social work, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s and the UAE’s position as global hubs of innovation in human-centred solutions.

Mahmoud Al Hammadi, Director of the Information Technology Department at the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, stated, “This project aligns with the Authority’s vision of adopting AI-based digital solutions that accelerate service delivery, enhance accuracy, and provide People of Determination with an integrated and secure user experience.”