Almosafer Travel & Tourism Co, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company, has officially launched on the ChatGPT platform, becoming the first application from Saudi Arabia to offer its consumer services through this global AI interface by OpenAI.

This milestone establishes Almosafer as the national leader in conversational commerce by meeting consumers directly within the world’s most advanced AI ecosystem, redefining the travel experience.

Through this launch, Almosafer is transforming travel planning from a manual search process into a seamless, natural conversation. Users can now access Almosafer’s vast inventory of over 1.5 million hotels directly through the Almosafer App within the ChatGPT platform.

By engaging in dialogue in both Arabic and English, travellers can instantly search for properties, receive personalised hotel recommendations, and build intricate multi-city itineraries. This integration enables a highly intuitive inspiration and planning phase, where the AI understands specific nuances - such as family-friendly requirements or proximity to local landmarks - delivering a tailored booking journey without navigating traditional menus.

The experience is designed to feel intuitive and personal, as the AI understands the specific nuances that matter to you - whether that’s finding a perfect family-friendly retreat or a hotel steps away from a local landmark. As the first Saudi entity to bring these consumer services into the ChatGPT ecosystem, Almosafer is leveraging a global AI framework to replace manual clicks with real-time, contextual recommendations. From the first spark of inspiration to the final booking and transaction, your entire trip is shaped through a seamless dialogue that transforms complex planning into a simple, guided discovery of the Kingdom and the world.

Muzzammil Ahussain, Chief Executive Officer, Almosafer Travel & Tourism Co., said: “Being the first app in Saudi Arabia to launch on the ChatGPT platform is a landmark achievement for Almosafer and the Kingdom’s digital economy. Our priority has always been to simplify travel through innovation, and by bringing our services to this AI platform, we are making travel planning more accessible and intelligent than ever before. We are proud to lead this charge in Saudi Arabia, ensuring we embrace the future of AI.”

The Almosafer App is now live and available to users, reinforcing the brand’s position as a national champion for tourism. This initiative directly supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by driving digital transformation and establishing the Kingdom as a global hub for advanced technology and world-class tourism services. - TradeArabia News Service

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