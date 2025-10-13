Deloitte Middle East and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch a new collaboration that will bring together Deloitte Middle East’s AI Institute and KAUST’s research ecosystem to advance the role of artificial intelligence in the Kingdom and across the region.

The agreement aims to create a platform where scientific breakthroughs in AI can meet business applications, ensuring that cutting-edge research is not confined to academic circles but instead finds its way into industries, markets, and communities across Saudi Arabia, said a statement.

Through this partnership, Deloitte and KAUST will jointly develop projects that address some of the most complex AI challenges, while also focusing on preparing the next generation of AI talent through lectures, workshops, internships, and exchange opportunities.

At the heart of the collaboration is the idea that innovation is only meaningful when it is shared. The two entities will be working on knowledge transfer through joint seminars and conferences, with the ambition of commercializing new AI models and intellectual property that come out of the projects. There will also be a focus on policy and governance, looking closely at the ethical implications of AI technologies and their social impact in the Kingdom.

Deloitte brings the global experience of its AI Institute, which has already been established as a hub for AI innovation in other parts of the world. By adapting this model specifically for Saudi Arabia, Deloitte will work with KAUST to ensure that the collaboration aligns with the national priorities of Saudi Vision 2030, which places technology, sustainability, and human capital at the centre of economic transformation.

Sultanbek Khunkaev, Partner at Deloitte Middle East, said: “At Deloitte, we believe that Artificial Intelligence is not only reshaping industries but also creating entirely new ways of thinking about the future of work, education, and society. By partnering with KAUST, we are combining global expertise with local knowledge to accelerate innovation in Saudi Arabia. This MoU marks the beginning of a series of collaborations we intend to build across the region, each one focused on ensuring that the transformative power of AI is put to work for real societal and economic outcomes.”

Professor Gianluca Setti, Dean of the Computer, Electrical and Mathematical Sciences and Engineering Division at KAUST, said: “This agreement with Deloitte reflects KAUST’s commitment to building partnerships that extend the reach of our research and innovation. By joining forces, we aim to accelerate the development of responsible AI solutions and create new opportunities for talent and knowledge exchange that support Saudi Arabia’s leadership in AI and contribute to both national and global priorities.”

The partnership will not be confined to laboratories or classrooms. Industry-specific solutions will be developed in areas where AI can make an immediate difference, whether through health, finance, energy, or logistics, and benchmarking work will help to create best practices for adoption. Families of initiatives will grow from the MoU, with both partners committed to developing strategies that can be scaled beyond the Kingdom.

The Deloitte AI Institute has been established globally as a centre where research and real-world business applications intersect, and this agreement represents the first step in bringing that same formula to Saudi Arabia in a way that matches the scale and ambition of Vision 2030. For Deloitte, it is a continuation of a broader journey that is focused on working with the region’s most forward-looking institutions to accelerate the adoption of innovation. For KAUST, it is a way to bring its academic strength, its research capacity, and its culture of scientific excellence closer to the economic transformation goals of the Kingdom, said the statement. -TradeArabia News Service

