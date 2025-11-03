ABU DHABI: ADNOC, Masdar, XRG, and Microsoft today announced a strategic agreement to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) deployment across ADNOC’s value chain, and to deliver energy solutions for Microsoft’s global AI and data center growth. The collaboration was announced at the ENACT Majlis in Abu Dhabi, ahead of ADIPEC.

Building on ADNOC and Microsoft’s long-established partnership, the expanded agreement brings Masdar and XRG into the fold to develop sustainable energy projects and infrastructure in support of Microsoft’s global AI and data center expansion.

As part of the agreement, ADNOC and Microsoft will co-develop and deploy AI agents to drive autonomous operations and unlock greater efficiency, building on ADNOC’s successful deployment of AI solutions across its value chain. Microsoft will also provide advanced AI tools and upskilling programs, while both companies will explore a joint innovation ecosystem to create transformative solutions for the energy sector.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, Executive Chairman of XRG and Chairman of Masdar, said: “As AI continues to reshape how value is created and enhanced across industries, ADNOC, Masdar and XRG are not only embedding AI into every layer of our operations - we are also advancing the energy systems that will power AI itself. Through our partnership with Microsoft, we are unlocking new opportunities to fuel the future of AI, drive greater performance, and future-proof our business.”

ADNOC was the first energy company to roll out generative AI enterprise-wide in November 2023 with Microsoft Copilot. Since then, more than 40,000 employees have completed AI training, with utilization rates above 90% and over 70,000 hours per month in productivity gained to date.

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, added: “No single company or industry can meet this moment alone. Accelerating the transition to a more sustainable, secure, and inclusive energy future requires deep collaboration between governments, energy providers, technology companies, and innovators everywhere.”

This collaboration reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global energy innovation hub, bringing together ADNOC’s industrial leadership, Microsoft’s digital expertise, and Masdar and XRG’s clean energy capabilities to responsibly advance the AI era. This latest agreement builds on ADNOC and Microsoft’s 2025 Powering Possible Report which draws insights from more than 850 global experts to understand how AI is transforming the energy sector.