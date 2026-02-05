TASC Group, a leading workforce, people advisory, corporate compliance and AI-led business solutions company in the Middle East and North Africa, has appointed Jayajyoti Sengupta as its new Chief Executive Officer, after its Founder Mahesh Shahdadpuri stepped down from the post to take on the bigger role of Executive Chairman.

The transition comes at a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the outsourcing and managed services landscape, said the company in a statement..

Enterprises globally are moving away from traditional, cost-driven outsourcing models towards AI-enabled, outcome-led partnerships that prioritise efficiency, resilience, and measurable impact.

Across the Middle East, organisations in sectors such as Government, BFSI, Aviation, Defense, Manufacturing-Industrial, Healthcare, Technology and larger services companies are accelerating AI adoption as part of broader national digital transformation agendas, driving demand for intelligent and scalable managed services, said the statement.

This strategic leadership appointment marks an important milestone in TASC’s growth journey and reinforces its commitment to scale business and enhance delivering AI-First, outcome-based solutions for clients across the Middle East and newer markets.

It reinforces confidence among clients, partners, and employees, while supporting TASC Outsourcing’s next phase of growth focused on scalable service delivery and operational excellence, it stated.

As part of this strategy, the Group will be increasing its footprint as a Managed Services Provider (MSP) across both TASC and AIQU and respond to growing demand for flexible, AI-enabled managed services in the region. The leadership evolution will strengthen governance, scale its regional footprint, and better serve enterprises across the region.

Lauding the appointment, Shahdadpuri said: "We are delighted to welcome Jayajyoti as our CEO at a pivotal stage in TASC Group evolution. His deep expertise in AI-enabled, outcome-led partnerships strongly aligns to our vision and strengthen our impact across clients and businesses."

"We want to continue accelerating AI adoption, add significant value to our clients and fulfilling demand with intelligent and scalable managed services," he stated.

An industry veteran, Jayajyoti has worked closely with senior leadership teams across Europe, Asia and Americas to evolve managed services beyond traditional outsourcing, focusing instead on value creation, business resilience, and long-term strategic partnerships, said the statement.

His appointment supports TASC Group’s ambition to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption and modernize their technology and operating models, it added.

On his new role, Sengupta said: "TASC Group has built a strong reputation in the region and as enterprises rethink their operating models, there is a clear opportunity to reimagine managed services through AI and automation."

"I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our capabilities, deepen client partnerships, and support organisations as they navigate the next phase of AI and operational transformation," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

